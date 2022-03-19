Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.100-$19.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $490.40. The stock had a trading volume of 87,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,656. Chemed has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $474.42 and its 200-day moving average is $479.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chemed will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

CHE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,654 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chemed by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Chemed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

