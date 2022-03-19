Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,479,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,112 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Chevron were worth $173,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.73. The company had a trading volume of 22,623,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,985,448. The company has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.45.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.