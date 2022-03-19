Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $176.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $154.00 to $176.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Chevron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $161.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.45. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

