Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.33. 70,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,071,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Specifically, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $558.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after purchasing an additional 720,297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,778 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

