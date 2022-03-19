China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of CEA opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
About China Eastern Airlines (Get Rating)
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
