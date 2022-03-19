China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

Shares of CEA opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines (Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.