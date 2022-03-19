China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Shares of China Life Insurance stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 275,820 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.