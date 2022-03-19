China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.45. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 192,769 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.25.

Get China Pharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) by 217.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,166 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of China Pharma worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.