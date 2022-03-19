Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 111.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.0% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 60.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 443,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $96.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $104.84. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.