Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Craig Hallum

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citi Trends currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.20.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $111.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $330.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $37,355.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $186,879. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,638,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,549,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 161,998 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1,133,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 158,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 6,339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 157,031 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

