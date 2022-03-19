Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $8,513,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 46.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 36,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 83,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $49.25 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

