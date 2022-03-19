City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.560-$1.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About City Office REIT (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.