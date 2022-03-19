Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill. “

CRXT opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13. Clarus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

