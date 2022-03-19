Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.11). Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $742.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.94 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468,846 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,372,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 35.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,003 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,758,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

CCO opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.