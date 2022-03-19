Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Up 19.1% in February

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

CLVLY opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

