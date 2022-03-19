Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBGGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.60) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.25) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($21.33) to GBX 1,540 ($20.03) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,588.33 ($20.65).

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,184 ($15.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,240.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,377.33. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 999 ($12.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,685 ($21.91).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($15.18) per share, for a total transaction of £39,771.36 ($51,718.28). Insiders purchased 3,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,790 in the last 90 days.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

