Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CVLY stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $213.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,219.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $39,403.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 8,189 shares of company stock worth $177,157 in the last three months. 4.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 169,460 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $3,399,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,189,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,035,000. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

