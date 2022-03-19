Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ COLL opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.