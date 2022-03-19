Colliers Securities Comments on Sunworks, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sunworks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sunworks’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

SUNW stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. Sunworks has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $83.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 41.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gaylon Morris acquired 10,000 shares of Sunworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

