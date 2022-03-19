Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CBAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.
In related news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,560 shares of company stock worth $306,359 over the last 90 days. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth $211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Colony Bankcorp (CBAN)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.