Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54. The company has a market cap of $212.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.