Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 27,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ABTX stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

