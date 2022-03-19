Comerica Bank Has $640,000 Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,760,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 42,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIN opened at $38.42 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $745.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.88%.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

