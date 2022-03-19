Comerica Bank Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

