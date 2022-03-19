Comerica Bank Sells 11,000 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 174,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $58.17 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98.

