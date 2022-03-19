Comerica Bank Sells 7,239 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in FOX by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 462.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 64,947 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of FOX by 115,718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 18,515 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

FOX stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

