Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,042,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 87.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,521,000 after purchasing an additional 224,757 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,496 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.85. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.36.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

In related news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $34,124.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,558. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.