Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCS opened at $2.10 on Friday. Communications Systems has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the third quarter worth $309,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Communications Systems by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Communications Systems during the second quarter worth $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Communications Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Communications Systems during the third quarter worth $318,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

