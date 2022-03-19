Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) COO Buys $21,030.00 in Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) COO Timothy Joseph Stronks purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $21,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.00. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 26.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,456 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 318,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.