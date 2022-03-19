Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.69

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 69589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.
SBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (SBS)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.