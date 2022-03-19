Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.69

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 69589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

SBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 13.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

