Comparing Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Creative Learning and Zhangmen Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Zhangmen Education has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,301.87%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Creative Learning.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Learning and Zhangmen Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Learning 4.96% -6.30% 7.88% Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Learning and Zhangmen Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Learning $2.19 million 0.75 $320,000.00 N/A N/A Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.03 -$154.51 million N/A N/A

Creative Learning has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhangmen Education.

About Creative Learning (Get Rating)

Creative Learning Corp. offers educational and enrichment programs to children through its franchisees. The firm provides programs designed to enhance students’ problem solving and critical thinking skills. It offers Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises. The company was founded by Michelle Cote on March 8, 2006 and is headquartered in St. Augustin, FL.

About Zhangmen Education (Get Rating)

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

