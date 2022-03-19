Comparing Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) and NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NTT DATA and Grow Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT DATA 0 1 1 0 2.50 Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NTT DATA and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT DATA 4.65% 9.92% 3.99% Grow Capital N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

NTT DATA has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NTT DATA and Grow Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT DATA $21.87 billion 1.23 $722.33 million $0.75 25.53 Grow Capital $2.37 million 0.02 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

NTT DATA has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Summary

NTT DATA beats Grow Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTT DATA (Get Rating)

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others. The Public and Social Infrastructure segment provides IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructures. The Financial segment offers IT services for Japanese financial institutions. The Enterprise and Solutions segment handles IT services that support business activities in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The North America segment offers IT services centering on North America. The EMEA segment provides IT services centering on North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The Others segment manages businesses in China and Asia Pacific region. The company was founded on May 23, 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Grow Capital (Get Rating)

Grow Capital, Inc. engages in purchasing, development, and management of real estate for cannabis farming purposes. It owns, leases, sells, and operates multi-tenant properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Bombshell Technologies & Corporate and Resort at Lake Selmac. The Resort at Lake Selmac segment derives its revenue from rental of RV sites and campsites at its owned location on Lake Selmac in Oregon. The Bombshell Technologies & Corporate segment derives its income from proprietary software which delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and a new client application submission system, along with digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

