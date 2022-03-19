CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) & Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 15.18% 35.07% 21.19% Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27%

1.3% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CompuMed and Greenpro Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

CompuMed has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CompuMed and Greenpro Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $6.32 million 2.07 $1.07 million N/A N/A Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 14.77 -$3.76 million ($0.25) -1.70

CompuMed has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Summary

CompuMed beats Greenpro Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CompuMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company provides enterprise telemedicine solutions, such as network of specialists, cloud-based telemedicine technology, telemedicine-enabled medical devices, 24/7 call center customer support, professional, and training services; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and Vscan, a handheld, pocket-sized visualization tool that houses ultrasound technology, which strengthens the clinical confidence of physicians and aids in speedy diagnosis. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

