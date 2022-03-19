Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,742,400 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 2,122,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CCRDF opened at $3.68 on Friday. Concordia Financial Group has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

Get Concordia Financial Group alerts:

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit and loan products. The company also provides securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.