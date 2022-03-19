ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.17.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $138.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.57. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $5.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 176,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth about $691,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ContraFect by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 95,382 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

