ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.17.
NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $138.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.57. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $5.18.
ContraFect Company Profile (Get Rating)
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.
