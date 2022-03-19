Contrasting Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) and Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) and Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and Global Indemnity Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A Global Indemnity Group $678.27 million 0.56 $29.35 million $1.97 13.23

Global Indemnity Group has higher revenue and earnings than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and Global Indemnity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Global Indemnity Group 4.33% 1.22% 0.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Omnichannel Acquisition and Global Indemnity Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Omnichannel Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Indemnity Group beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnichannel Acquisition (Get Rating)

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

About Global Indemnity Group (Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs. The Specialty Property segment offers specialty personal lines property and casualty insurance products. The Farm, Ranch, and Stable segment offers specialized property and casualty coverage including commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides reinsurance solutions through brokers and primary writers including insurance and reinsurance companies. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

