ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 250 ($3.25) price target on the stock.

CTEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.84) to GBX 290 ($3.77) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.54) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 253.29 ($3.29).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 204.20 ($2.66) on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.45). The company has a market cap of £4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 197.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 3.16 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.