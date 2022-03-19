Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Gobi Capital LLC increased its position in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after purchasing an additional 935,916 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Copart by 1,364.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,277,000 after buying an additional 834,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 47.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,759,000 after buying an additional 699,993 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after buying an additional 478,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth about $48,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of Copart stock opened at $129.24 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.08 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.46 and a 200 day moving average of $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.