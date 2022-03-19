Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.47 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.050-$0.080 EPS.

Shares of CLB stock traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $29.00. 940,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,571. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 2.77. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after buying an additional 472,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 110,894 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

