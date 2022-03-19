Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.77 and last traded at 0.76. 31,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 48,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.72.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.12.
About Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core One Labs (CLABD)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.