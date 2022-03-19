Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,208,000 after acquiring an additional 224,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after acquiring an additional 260,144 shares in the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,329,000 after acquiring an additional 288,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,300,000 after acquiring an additional 39,783 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

EVRG opened at $64.77 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

