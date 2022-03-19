CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $327,000.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

CRVL stock opened at $172.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.74 and its 200 day moving average is $179.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.96. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $213.38.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in CorVel in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel (Get Rating)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.