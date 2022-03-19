Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Down 4.8%

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.96. Approximately 11,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 409,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $753.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $453.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.49%.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cowen by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

