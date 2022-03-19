CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,129 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after buying an additional 454,793 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after buying an additional 435,984 shares in the last quarter. VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,235,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after buying an additional 296,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $142.88 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

