CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 172 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 86,939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,735,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,945,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,771,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,869. The firm has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

