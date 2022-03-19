CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.83. The stock had a trading volume of 288,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,258. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.88.

