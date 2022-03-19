CRA Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $4,897,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,187,000.
NYSEARCA:PNOV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.25. 11,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,294. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41.
