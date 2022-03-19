Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Trading Down 8.8%

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZGet Rating) dropped 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 1,391,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,672,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Creative Medical Technology in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.36% of Creative Medical Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ)

Creative Medical Technologies, Inc develops novel regenerative medicine and stem cell technologies. The company was founded on December 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.