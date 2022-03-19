Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) dropped 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 1,391,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,672,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Creative Medical Technology in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.92.
About Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ)
Creative Medical Technologies, Inc develops novel regenerative medicine and stem cell technologies. The company was founded on December 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
