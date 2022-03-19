Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRARY. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.04) to €14.70 ($16.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.58) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.69.

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.86. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

