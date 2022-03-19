Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $294.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.91.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $218.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.85. FedEx has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

