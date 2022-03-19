Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€205.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €205.00 ($225.27) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($261.54) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($307.69) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($340.66) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €248.73 ($273.33).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €153.92 ($169.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($277.14). The business’s 50 day moving average is €176.23 and its 200-day moving average is €183.60.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

